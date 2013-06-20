Steve Brown & The Bailers On Mountain Stage

Steve Brown and his band The Bailers make their first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of the University of Alaska at Fairbanks. When Mountain Stage began planning its trip to Fairbanks in late 2011, host Larry Groce set out to find some of the state's most talented musicians to feature on the show, and one of the names that popped up repeatedly was Steve Brown & The Bailers.

Led by singer-songwriter Steve Brown, the band also features Robin Feinman on backing vocals, Todd Denick on upright bass, Dave Parks on lead guitar, Alex Clark on lap steel and mandolin, and Travis Burrows on drums. A staple at fairs and festivals, and a favorite of Alaskan bars and honky tonks, the group has been heard on The Folk Sampler, and was featured live when Michael Feldman's Whad'ya Know traveled to Fairbanks.

The group is followed by Julie Adams and the Mountain Stage band, with the Tom Waits classic "Ol' 55."

Set List

"Gravel Road"

"Foolish Things"

"Hell To Pay"

"How Things Start"

"Ol' 55" (Julie Adams)

This Mountain Stage episode was first published on Oct. 11, 2012.

