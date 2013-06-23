© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

DJ Betto Arcos Spins The Latest From Brazil

By NPR Staff
Published June 23, 2013 at 3:53 PM CDT
Graveola celebrates its hometown of Belo Horizonte, Brazil, in the song "Babulina's Trip."

DJ Betto Arcos joins weekends on All Things Considered once again to share the music he's been spinning on Global Village, a world music program out of KPFK in Los Angeles. Picks this time are from Brazil, and include some socially conscious samba, a bilingual reggae tune, a hometown anthem and a collaboration between two composers, the name of which literally means "unplayable." Click the audio link to hear Arcos' conversation with NPR's Jacki Lyden.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & CultureNPR News
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff