Trampled By Turtles On Mountain Stage

Trampled By Turtles makes its second appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live in Grand Marais, Minn., in partnership with the North House Folk School. Born in the early 2000s as the duo of singer-songwriter Dave Simonett and mandolinist Erik Berry, the band has since grown into a quintet and released six albums.

The latest, Stars and Satellites, has brought Trampled By Turtles' music to an ever-greater audience, leading to an appearance on Late Show With David Letterman and other prominent TV spots. The audience's excitement can be felt and heard throughout this set, and near the end, Trampled By Turtles' members give a rare Mountain Stage encore: the crowd favorite "Wait So Long," which was not included in the radio broadcast.

Set List

"Widower's Heart"

"Alone"

"Keys To Paradise"

"Midnight On The Interstate"

"Walt Whitman"

"Victory"

"Wait So Long"

This Mountain Stage episode was first published on Oct. 22, 2012.

