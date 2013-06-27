Barbara Jean On Mountain Stage

Singer-songwriter Barbara Jean makes her first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live in Grand Marais, Minn., in partnership with the North House Folk School. A resident of Grand Marais, Barbara Jean has worked as the news director at WTIP North Shore Community Radio since 2006. She was also one of the first musicians Mountain Stage encountered when it first traveled to Grand Marais in 2011; she was playing a set at the beloved Gunflint Tavern.

In the time since, Barbara Jean has stepped out to record her first solo album, The Great Escape, drawing on her training in classical viola, her gift for songwriting and longtime immersion in Americana and Appalachian music. She's backed for the duration of her set by the Mountain Stage band.

Barbara Jean is followed by Julie Adams, performing Sweet Honey in the Rock's "Wanting Memories."

Set List

"Joy"

"Flesh And Bones"

"Basket Of Flowers"

"Keep It Rockin'"

"Wanting Memories" (Julie Adams)

This installment of Mountain Stage was first published on Oct. 25, 2012.

