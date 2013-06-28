Not My Job: Olympian Jackie Joyner-Kersee Gets Cursy

If you were a track and field fan in the 1980s and '90s, three names rose above all the others — and they all belonged to one woman. Jackie Joyner-Kersee rose from East St. Louis to medal in four Olympic Games and to be named the greatest female athlete of the 20th century by Sports Illustrated.

Her name may be Kersee, but just how "cursy" is she? We've invited her to play a game called "May Thunder Blast Your Head!" Three questions about curses from around the world that we learned about on the Asylum site.

