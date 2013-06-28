Omar Grows Up To Become 'The Man'

British singer Omar was a child musician back in the '70s and '80s, but he's done a lot of growing up since then. Now married with two daughters, Omar has a new album, The Man, which marks a turning point in his life.

"It's about changing," he says. "Since I've had [my girls], there's a purpose to my life now. It's about growth, development and evolution."

The Man is the singer's first project in seven years. Stripped down to a natural level, the album is assembled in a way that hearkens back to the musician's early days.

"This album is the most organic of my seven albums. I've really tried to re-create that live sound," he says. "That's why I like listening to music from the '60s and '70s, 'cause that's basically — you got to do stuff in one take. And everyone's in one room and all playing together; there's nothing quite like that vibe.

Though he has a family now, Omar says he'll continue to make music a part of his life.

"Music is in my blood," he says. "It's just there."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.