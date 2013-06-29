© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Maya Beiser: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published June 29, 2013 at 4:20 AM CDT

Maya Beiser's Twitter handle — @CelloGoddess — says it all. She's a brilliant cellist with a stunning command of her instrument, and she's tightly tied to technology. Beiser takes the sound of her cello and runs it through loop pedals, effects and other electronics to make her instrument shimmer, drone and groove. Then there's her magnificent sense of melody.

It's not unusual to want to run in the other direction when you hear the words "experimental music," but Beiser's is an experiment that works. Time Loops,her 2012 album, is one of that year's hidden gems. To see the Israeli-born American musician perform this music alone and magnificently was enchanting; we're thrilled to capture and share this cello goddess with you.

Set List

  • Osvaldo Golijov: "Mariel"

  • Michael Harrison: "Just Ancient Loops" Mvt. 1

    Producer: Bob Boilen; Editor: Denise DeBelius; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Videographers: Gaby Demczuk, Gabriella Garcia-Pardo, Marie McGrory; photo by Marie McGrory

    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
