Chris Hillman And Herb Pedersen On Mountain Stage

Chris Hillman and Herb Pedersen make their second appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of the North House Folk School in Grand Marais, Minn. As members of The Byrds, The Dillards, The Flying Burrito Brothers and the Desert Rose Band, Hillman and Pedersen have been part of the fabric of American music for nearly half a century. In the '80s, the pair helped define the sound of modern country-rock in the Desert Rose Band, and by the mid-'90s the two were performing together as an acoustic duo.

Their latest project, At Edward's Barn, continues their long-running association with country and bluegrass. Their Mountain Stage set draws from their remarkable careers, including the iconic "Turn, Turn, Turn" and the Pedersen-penned road song "Wait a Minute," which helped define the sound of bluegrass band The Seldom Scene in the early '70s. They close with a haunting version of the Byrds classic "Eight Miles High."

Set List

"Story Of Love"

"Turn, Turn, Turn"

"Win Your Love"

"Hey Boys"

"Wheels"

"The Old Crossroads"

"Wait A Minute"

"Eight Miles High"

This installment ofMountain Stagewas first published on Oct. 29, 2012.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.