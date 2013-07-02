Gretchen Peters On Mountain Stage

Gretchen Peters makes her third appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of the North House Folk School in Grand Marais, Minn. One of Nashville's most respected singer-songwriters, Peters has had her songs covered by some of country's biggest stars, including Trisha Yearwood, Pam Tillis, George Strait and Patty Loveless. In 1995, her song "Independence Day" became a signature hit for Martina McBride, winning a Grammy, as well as Country Music Association Awards for Video and Song of the Year.

During the show, Peters recalls how surprising it was to wake up one morning to find Miley Cyrus tweeting about her song "Matador," and the sudden influx of younger Twitter followers that resulted. At first, Peters says she was dismayed, but then thought about the female artists she was listening to when she was 14: Joni Mitchell and Carole King. "Then I thought, bring 'em on — I've got something to say to these girls." Peters' latest album is titled Hello Cruel World.

Peters is followed by Julie Adams and the Mountain Stage band, with their take on the pop standard "Walk On By."

Set List

"Hello Cruel World"

"Matador"

"Woman On The Wheel"

"Five Minutes"

"Walk On By" (Julie Adams)

This installment of Mountain Stage was first published on Oct. 30, 2012.

