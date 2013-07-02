To The Dump, To The Dump, To The Dump Dump Dump: Write Us A Lone Ranger Joke

This morning, as I perused the headlines, I saw a few items about the new Lone Ranger movie, and rather than being struck by interesting thoughts about the racial politics of Johnny Depp's Tonto, I abruptly remembered this joke: "Where does the Lone Ranger take his trash?" "To the dump, to the dump, to the dump dump dump." You know, because of the music?

And then I thought, "Who built the Lone Ranger's luxury apartment building?"

"Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Trump Trump."

Because it's a holiday week and because here in D.C. we are being pelted with rain and enveloped in a fog of armpit-like humidity, this seems like a good day for perhaps the most frivolous proposition in Monkey See history, which is really saying something.

Leave your Lone Ranger joke in the comments.

