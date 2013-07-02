© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

To The Dump, To The Dump, To The Dump Dump Dump: Write Us A Lone Ranger Joke

By Linda Holmes
Published July 2, 2013 at 8:02 AM CDT
Black mask.

This morning, as I perused the headlines, I saw a few items about the new Lone Ranger movie, and rather than being struck by interesting thoughts about the racial politics of Johnny Depp's Tonto, I abruptly remembered this joke: "Where does the Lone Ranger take his trash?" "To the dump, to the dump, to the dump dump dump." You know, because of the music?

And then I thought, "Who built the Lone Ranger's luxury apartment building?"

"Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Trump Trump."

Because it's a holiday week and because here in D.C. we are being pelted with rain and enveloped in a fog of armpit-like humidity, this seems like a good day for perhaps the most frivolous proposition in Monkey See history, which is really saying something.

Leave your Lone Ranger joke in the comments.

Arts & Culture
Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
