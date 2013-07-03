Mollie O'Brien And Rich Moore On Mountain Stage

Mollie O'Brien and Rich Moore appear here on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of the North House Folk School in Grand Marais, Minn. Host Larry Groce says that of the nearly 2,000 guests who have appeared on the show, O'Brien is "perhaps the best singer we've ever had." This marks her 13th appearance on Mountain Stage, and her second alongside her partner in both music and life, guitarist and singer Rich Moore.

A native West Virginian, O'Brien traded the rolling hills of Wheeling for the mountains of Colorado, where she and Moore raised a family. Now free to spend even more time on music, they released their first studio album together in 2010, called Saints and Sinners. At home in nearly any genre of music, O'Brien moves effortlessly between folk, blues and R&B — she's even been known to belt out a rock song for the Mountain Stage crew, upon request. The two are backed for the duration of their set by the Mountain Stage band.

Set List

"I'm Shakin'"

"Love Doesn't Hurt"

"Urge For Goin'"

"River's Invitation"

This installment of Mountain Stage was first published on Oct. 31, 2012.

