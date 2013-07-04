Jonathan Edwards On Mountain Stage

Singer-songwriter Jonathan Edwards makes his second appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of the North House Folk School in Grand Marais, Minn. Edwards opens with the song for which he's best known: his infectious Top 5 hit from 1972, "Sunshine." He's backed by the Mountain Stage band for all but the final song of his set, the rousing "This Island Earth," which he sings a cappella. When he finishes, host Larry Groce tells the audience, "If you think he's not a good singer, try singing that one yourself."

Born in Aitkin, Minn., and raised in Virginia, Edwards studied painting at Ohio University in Athens before moving to Boston to try his hand at music. In addition to his solo work, Edwards sang on Emmylou Harris' Elite Hotel and recorded an album with groundbreaking progressive bluegrass band The Seldom Scene. His latest release, My Love Will Keep, is his first studio album in 14 years.

Edwards is followed by Bob Thompson, with his rendition of the traditional tune "Wade in the Water."

Set List

"Sunshine"

"My Love Will Keep"

"Crazy Texas Woman"

"Shanty"

"This Island Earth"

"Wade In The Water" (Bob Thompson)

This installment of Mountain Stage was first published on Nov. 1, 2012.

