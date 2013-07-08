Summer Songs: Banjo Adds Bang To Old Standard

As our population is growing and getting more diverse, so is our taste in music. And music lovers want to hear fresh ideas that reflect new realities and experiences. Yet some songs remain quintessentially American — even as they inspire constant re-interpretation.

Tell Me Moreis teaming up with New Orleans member station WWNO's Music Inside Out With Gwen Thompkinsto showcase some fresh takes on popular American songs. Today we hear from Don Vappie of the Creole Jazz Serenaders, playing the banjo and singing, "Careless Love."

