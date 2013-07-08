© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Summer Songs: Banjo Adds Bang To Old Standard

By NPR Staff
Published July 8, 2013 at 11:00 AM CDT
Creole Jazz Serenaders with Don Vappie
Creole Jazz Serenaders with Don Vappie

As our population is growing and getting more diverse, so is our taste in music. And music lovers want to hear fresh ideas that reflect new realities and experiences. Yet some songs remain quintessentially American — even as they inspire constant re-interpretation.

Tell Me Moreis teaming up with New Orleans member station WWNO's Music Inside Out With Gwen Thompkinsto showcase some fresh takes on popular American songs. Today we hear from Don Vappie of the Creole Jazz Serenaders, playing the banjo and singing, "Careless Love."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff