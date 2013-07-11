KCRW Presents: Emily Wells

Emily Wells is one woman with the force of a band — and her sound has evolved as much as her setup. Starting with a loop pedal and a violin, she's incorporated additional instrumentation to add depth to her hip-hop-influenced style, which is one part Biggie and two parts lullaby. Recently she returned to Los Angeles and joined Morning Becomes Eclectic to play a version of the excellent track "Mama's Gonna Give You Love."

