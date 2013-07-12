Micro-Garden Madness: You Showed Us Your Stuff

Earlier this week, we told you about some of the people who are trying to make micro-gardening go big — by sharing their DIY tips and selling products designed to make gardening in a small space a piece of cake. Many readers of The Salt let us know they were all for it.

As KL Gamble wrote on Facebook, "Maybe it's time to bring back victory gardens — even if on a smaller scale," referring to the gardens the government encouraged citizens to plant to supplement their dinner plate during World War I and World War II.

It turns out plenty of readers of The Salt are already micro-gardening with some impressive DIY chutzpah. We've chosen a few of our favorite images of micro-gardens from around the country that make the most of small spaces and idle containers.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.