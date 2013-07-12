© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Not My Job: A 'Gilligan's Island' Quiz For Novelist Gillian Flynn

Published July 12, 2013 at 6:08 PM CDT
Gillian Flynn's first novel, Sharp Objects, was an Edgar Award finalist. She lives in Chicago with her husband.

Gillian Flynn is a very nice person who writes books about very unpleasant people. Her suspenseful, best-selling mystery novel Gone Girl is told from the perspective of Nick and Amy, a couple who are as unreliable as narrators as they are as spouses.

Since Flynn's name, Gillian, is just one letter short of "Gilligan," we've invited her to answer three questions about the classic TV series Gilligan's Island.

