Sheldon Harnick On 'Song Travels'

Lyricist Sheldon Harnick has been a pillar of Broadway for more than 50 years. After showing promise in writing review songs, Harnick teamed up with composer Jerry Bock to write musicals. Their musical Fiorello! won a Tony Award and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1959. They went on to write hit shows, including Fiddler on the Roof and The Rothschilds.

On this episode of Song Travels, Harnick joins host Michael Feinstein to share the stories of legendary partnerships, backstage trials of Broadway and the songs that brought life to some of America's most memorable onstage characters.

