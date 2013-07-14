A Geography Quiz With A Spelling Twist

On-air challenge:You're given a series of clues, and every answer is the name of a U.S. state capital.

Last week's challenge:Rearrange the letters of INDIA and BELARUS to name two other countries. What are they?

Answer: Sudan, Liberia

Winner: Eddy Chandler of Piedmont, Calif.

Next week's challenge from National Puzzle League members Patrick Berry and Todd McClary:The phrase "clothes closet" describes a place to keep your clothes. What's interesting about the phrase is that all the letters of the second word are found inside the first one. Think of another two-word phrase that names a place to keep clothes, in which all the letters of the second word are found inside the first. The first word of the phrase has nine letters, and the second word has six. What common phrase is this?

