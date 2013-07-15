Mary Chapin Carpenter And Shawn Colvin On Mountain Stage

Singer-songwriters and longtime friends Mary Chapin Carpenter and Shawn Colvin share the stage for a special extended performance. Long regarded as one of country music's best singers and writers, Carpenter emerged via New England's coffeehouse and folk scene rather than the traditional Nashville route. She ended up selling millions of records, many of which have touched on feminist and political themes.

Colvin came up through the Greenwich Village Fast Folk cooperative alongside Suzanne Vega and Lucy Kaplansky. After nearly two decades of relentless touring, recording and session work, Colvin released the mainstream smash "Sunny Came Home" in 1997.

For their Mountain Stage performance together, Colvin and Carpenter perform an extended set that draws from both of their catalogs, including Carpenter's hit "The Hard Way." Colvin covers the touching Steve Earle classic "Someday," and you'll also hear the Greg Brown tune "One Cool Remove," which was not heard in the radio broadcast.

Set List

"Catch The Wind"

"Solitude"

"Shotgun Down The Avalanche"

"One Cool Remove"

"Someday"

"Tranny"

"That Don't Worry Me Now"

"Hand On My Back"

"Round Of Blues"

"I'll Be Back"

"Hard Way"

"That's The Way Love Goes"

