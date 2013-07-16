Aoife O'Donovan On Mountain Stage

Aoife O'Donovan performs on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston, W.Va. O'Donovan has appeared on Mountain Stage five times previously, thanks to appearances by her groundbreaking string band Crooked Still and the folk-noir trio Sometymes Why.

After nearly a decade of writing and performing, O'Donovan has finally found time to put out her first solo album, Fossils, which she recorded with producer Tucker Martine. Material from Fossils makes up the entirety of her Mountain Stage set: Her second tune, "Lay My Burden Down," recently became her best-known song when Alison Krauss & Union Station covered it on Paper Airplane.

O'Donovan closes her set with the melodic, rustic waltz "Oh Mama." In that song, she's joined on harmony vocals by one of her musical heroes, Mary Chapin Carpenter, who appeared later in the same show.

Set List

"Red And White And Blue And Gold"

"Lay My Burden Down"

"Beekeeper"

"Fire Engine"

"Oh Mama"

