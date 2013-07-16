© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Cheers To That! A Photo Exhibit All About Drinking

By Claire O'Neill
Published July 16, 2013 at 1:00 PM CDT
1 of 10  — Friends at the Beach, 1983-84
Friends at the Beach, 1983-84
2 of 10  — Matt After Prom, 2007
Matt After Prom, 2007
3 of 10  — Silver Bullet
Silver Bullet
4 of 10  — Marilyn Monroe and Lee Strasberg watching The Misfits, Reno, Nev., 1960
Marilyn Monroe and Lee Strasberg watching The Misfits, Reno, Nev., 1960
5 of 10  — Patron #1
Patron #1
6 of 10  — 4th Avenue South, 2012
4th Avenue South, 2012
7 of 10  — Brussels, Belgium, 2004
Brussels, Belgium, 2004
8 of 10  — Bar Patrons, Pittsburgh, Penn., circa late-1940s
Bar Patrons, Pittsburgh, Penn., circa late-1940s
9 of 10  — Top of the Standard, The Standard, New York
Top of the Standard, The Standard, New York
10 of 10  — Western Nebraska, 2010
Western Nebraska, 2010

It's exactly what it sounds like.

"I wish I could tell you there was some really profound reasoning," says curator Sasha Wolf, owner of .

But, as good ideas often do, this one came over a glass of bourbon, as Wolf was brainstorming summer show ideas.

Oftentimes in the quiet summer months, she explains, galleries will curate group shows on a seasonal topic — like flowers or beaches. But Wolf wanted to do something "a little bit more quirky."

Since there's not much gallery traffic in the summer, curators use the time to focus on bigger fall shows. Although most potential customers are on vacation, Wolf says, these are her busiest months for planning.

As the French poet Charles Baudelaire famously wrote: One must always be drunk. Granted he was talking more metaphorically about being "drunk on life" — on wine, virtue, poetry — but whatever. Cheers!

