Morning Shots: In Which Kristin Wiig Gets Very Silly

Kristin Wiig will be in the NPR house today to talk about her film Girl Most Likely. I'm very much hoping that last night's Michael Jordan impression will be mentioned, at least in the hallways, because lord knows it's all over the social medias today. ("Name six of them" might be my favorite moment.) [Crushable]

You've been clamoring for a Mrs. Doubtfire musical, right? Excellent: 20th Century Fox's move to create a Broadway pipeline for its film properties just upped the chances that you'll see one. (Put that reflexive cynicism on hold, though: As the story notes, the Broadway guy they've enlisted knows his stuff.) [The New York Times]

It's intriguing to read that Helena Bonham Carter, who's both one of the great beauties and one of the great eccentrics of the current cinema, came at her performance as Elizabeth Taylor with an appetite for the icon's nuttier side. Here's hoping BBC America's Taylor and Burton works out better than that other project. [Wales Online via Tom + Lorenzo]

Consider this deep(ish) dive with Drive director Nicholas Winding Refn, who posits that "art is an act of violence, in a way." More specifically:

I think that violence in the cinema is necessarily a fetish. Emotionally, our artistic expression consists of sex or violence. It all boils down to those two pure emotions that we have. But where erotica or sexuality is not fantasy, because most of us do it, violence, on the other hand, is fetish, is fantasy. There is a sexuality to violence that I find very intoxicating.

There's more, not least on meeting Alejandro Jodorowsky, missing the opportunity to kill Harrison Ford, and his own film Bronson as gay opera. Seriously, dude is different. [RogerEbert.com]

Update: If you have nephews like I have nephews — or if there are preadolescent children in your life in any way, really — prepare to hear this song repeatedly in the coming weeks.

If you wanna save yourself some trouble and make the shorties happy, just go ahead and buy it.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.