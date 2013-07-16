© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
New Music: Beck, Okkervil River, Goldfrapp, More

Published July 16, 2013 at 2:29 PM CDT
Clockwise from upper left: Goldfrapp, Okkervil River, Beck, Light Heat, Sarah Neufeld
Clockwise from upper left: Goldfrapp, Okkervil River, Beck, Light Heat, Sarah Neufeld

This week on All Songs Considered,Bob's so sure Robin will love a new song by the Australian rock band Pond that he lays down five dollars on the table. Then another challenge: Can Bob identify the collaborator on the new, mostly instrumental album by Arcade Fire violinist Sara Neufeld? Can you? Plus: Who made the right choice? Robin finally sees pop legend Paul McCartney, but Bob skips the show in favor of his monthly contra dance night. All that and new music from Okkervil River, Beck, Goldfrapp and more.

