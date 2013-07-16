New Music: Beck, Okkervil River, Goldfrapp, More

This week on All Songs Considered,Bob's so sure Robin will love a new song by the Australian rock band Pond that he lays down five dollars on the table. Then another challenge: Can Bob identify the collaborator on the new, mostly instrumental album by Arcade Fire violinist Sara Neufeld? Can you? Plus: Who made the right choice? Robin finally sees pop legend Paul McCartney, but Bob skips the show in favor of his monthly contra dance night. All that and new music from Okkervil River, Beck, Goldfrapp and more.

