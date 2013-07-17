Ari Hest On Mountain Stage

Ari Hest makes his third appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston, W.Va. Originally from the Bronx, Hest began booking and promoting his own shows while attending New York University, releasing three albums on his own label. This eventually led to a 2003 record deal and his major-label debut, Someone to Tell.

In 2008, Hest began recording and releasing a new track on his own subscription service every Monday for an entire year. He has maintained the same relentless, "all in a day's work" approach to playing and touring since he began as a teenager; Hest played a private barn party in rural Pennsylvania before making the long drive to this Mountain Stage gig.

He plays here both solo and with the Mountain Stage band, with material from his seventh full-length album, The Fire Plays.

Set List

"The Weight"

"Concrete Sky"

"Set In Stone"

"Something To Look Forward To"

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.