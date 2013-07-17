Sylvio Fraga: Rio De Janeiro, By Way Of New York City

In this installment of Sense of Place: Rio, songwriter Sylvio Fraga performs two songs with his trio. There are underlying hints of samba in his performance, as well as a hefty dose of American songwriting. It makes sense that he would combine the two styles, given that he grew up in both Rio de Janeiro and New York City.

Fraga recently released his debut album Rosto, which he's made available for free download on his website.

