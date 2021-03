The four members of Do Amor have been playing together since they were 15, when they first bonded over their love of cheap vinyl records. They recently released their second album, Piracema,even though they haven't had much time to play together; the band shares a rhythm section with Brazilian superstar Caetano Veloso.

Listen to Do Amor's special performance for World Cafe, recorded live in Rio de Janeiro.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.