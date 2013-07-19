© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Kassin On World Cafe

XPN | By David Dye
Published July 19, 2013 at 3:54 PM CDT

Kassin is an artist as well as an in-demand producer who works out of his own studio in Brazil with people like Marisa Monte and Arto Lindsay.

He remains best known in the U.S. for a series of trio albums called +2, made with Moreno Veloso and Domenico Lancelotti. Here, Kassin discusses how his new album, Sonhando Devager, became an album about dreams; we also get his take on interactions in Rio de Janeiro's music community. He also gives a performance for World Cafe, recorded live in Rio.

Arts & Culture
David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
