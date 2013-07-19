Radiation City: An Upbeat, Summery Song

It would have been easy for Radiation City to make a retread of its 2011 debut, The Hands That Take You. Moody and hazy, yet easy to like, it was that record which introduced Radiation City to Portland and beyond, helping it score Willamette Week's "Best New Band" honor along the way.

To the group's credit, the new Animals in the Median showcases Radiation City as a growing entity. Sounding much more like the work of a full band — Patty King, Randy Bemrose and Matt Rafferty having long since joined the founding duo of Lizzie Ellison and Cameron Spies — the new collection finds songwriting and lead-vocal duties shared throughout an upbeat, summery listen.

