New Music: Sebadoh, Moderat, Typhoon, The Civil Wars And More

On this week's episode of All Songs Considered: Hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton offer up huge premieres, including a preview of '90s lo-fi rock pioneer Sebadoh's first new album in 14 years. There's also new music from folk duo The Civil Wars, which finished its new album just before going on hiatus, and pianist singer Lucy Schwartz. NPR's Sami Yenigun plays a song by Moderat, the electronic group featuring the ambient sounds of Apparat and dance beats of Modeselektor, that amazed him so much he couldn't sleep. NPR Music's Jacob Ganz reveals listening secrets for productivity. Plus, the debate continues between Robin and Stephen Thompson about mix-tape etiquette. Who do you think is right?

