James Maddock On Mountain Stage

James Maddock makes his second appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of West Virginia University in Morgantown. In the late '90s, Maddock had a shot at worldwide fame with his band Wood, whose debut album was showcased on several popular TV dramas.

In 2009, he released his first solo album (Sunrise on Avenue C), which won a New York Music Award for Best Americana Album and earned Maddock a place onstage alongside Bruce Springsteen and Willie Nelson. His latest album, Another Life, has earned comparisons to songwriting heavyweights like Jesse Harris and Loudon Wainwright III. He opens this performance solo, but is later joined by the Mountain Stage house band.

Maddock is followed by pianist Bob Thompson, with his own masterful take on the W.C. Handy standard "St. Louis Blues."

Set List

"Beautiful Now"

"What Have I Done"

"Better On My Own"

"Another Life"

"Keep Your Dream"

Bob Thompson, "St. Louis Blues"

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.