Dessa Performs 'The Man I Knew,' Live At The Fitzgerald Theater

On the evening of the area's biggest 2013 storm so far — thousands lost power across the Twin Cities metro area — Dessa took the stage to celebrate the release of her new record, Parts of Speech, in front of a sold-out Fitzgerald Theater.

You could tell the audience was intensely invested in every word spoken or sung from the stage. Dessa ran the gamut of her catalog during the show, but "The Man I Knew" — from the new album — seemed to especially hold everyone's attention as she alternated between fierce rapping and stunning singing. Throughout the evening, Dessa weaved insights about her life and music through conversations full of humility and laughter.

