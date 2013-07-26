Johnnyswim On Mountain Stage

Based in Nashville via Los Angeles, the husband and wife duo of Amanda Sudano and Abner Ramirez have been performing together for nearly a decade as Johnnyswim. Now they make their first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of West Virginia University in Morgantown.

Ramirez studied music at Douglas Anderson School of the Arts in his native Florida, while Sudano spent much of her young life touring the world as a backing singer for her mother, the late disco queen Donna Summer. Their 2012 album Home, Vol. 1,an amalgam of soul, folk, pop and blues, has been compared to work by superstars like Lauryn Hill and John Mayer. Johhnyswim appear here, as they often do, backed only by the rhythmic guitar of Ramirez.

Set List

"Home"

"Heart Beats"

"Annie"

"Make"

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.