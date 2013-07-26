© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Not My Job: Jim Gaffigan Takes A Quiz On Gwyneth Paltrow

Published July 26, 2013 at 6:01 PM CDT
Jim Gaffigan poses during the 2006 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

Comedian and actor Jim Gaffigan lives happily with his wife and his five young children in a two-bedroom apartment in lower Manhattan. You read that right: Five kids. Two parents. Two bedrooms. His latest book, Dad Is Fat, reflects on the challenges and triumphs of raising a big family in a small space.

We've invited Gaffigan to answer three questions about the health habits of Gwyneth Paltrow.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture