Arts & Culture

'Snacks On A Plane' And Other #dullermovies

By NPR Staff
Published July 26, 2013 at 2:24 PM CDT
A man sleeps in a movie theater.

Boring movie titles may not lure audiences into theaters, but they are luring users on Twitter. The #dullermovies thread challenges tweeters to pick an enticing film title and deflate it. People have come up with must-not-see films such as Ferris Bueller Goes to School and I Speculate On What You Did Last Summer. A couple of our favorites are collected below.

And we invite you to share your #dullermovie titles in the comments.

