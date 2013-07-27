Kingsley Flood, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2013

The Boston band Kingsley Flood has spent the last few years polishing, refining and expanding its folk-rock sound, in the process incorporating horns, more strings and ever-brighter production. The sextet sounds more confident than ever on its new album, Battles, which continues to explore some of Kingsley Flood's favorite subject matter: the balance of hopes and dreams, expectations and the everyday.

Hear Kingsley Flood clear a major milestone as the band makes its Newport Folk Festival debut, recorded live on Friday, July 26 in Newport, R.I.

Set List

"Shut Out The Light"

"Sun's Gonna Lemme Shine"

"Pick Your Battles"

"Waiting On The River To Rise"

"Roll Of The Dice"

"Strongman"

"Sigh A While"

"The Fire Inside"

"Devil's Arms"

"Wonderland"

"I Don't Wanna Go Home"

