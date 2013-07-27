© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Kingsley Flood, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2013

By Stephen Thompson
Published July 27, 2013 at 9:44 AM CDT
Kingsley Flood performs at the 2013 Newport Folk Festival.

The Boston band Kingsley Flood has spent the last few years polishing, refining and expanding its folk-rock sound, in the process incorporating horns, more strings and ever-brighter production. The sextet sounds more confident than ever on its new album, Battles, which continues to explore some of Kingsley Flood's favorite subject matter: the balance of hopes and dreams, expectations and the everyday.

Hear Kingsley Flood clear a major milestone as the band makes its Newport Folk Festival debut, recorded live on Friday, July 26 in Newport, R.I.

Set List

  • "Shut Out The Light"

  • "Sun's Gonna Lemme Shine"

  • "Pick Your Battles"

  • "Waiting On The River To Rise"

  • "Roll Of The Dice"

  • "Strongman"

  • "Sigh A While"

  • "The Fire Inside"

  • "Devil's Arms"

  • "Wonderland"

  • "I Don't Wanna Go Home"

