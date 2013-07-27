Kingsley Flood, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2013
The Boston band Kingsley Flood has spent the last few years polishing, refining and expanding its folk-rock sound, in the process incorporating horns, more strings and ever-brighter production. The sextet sounds more confident than ever on its new album, Battles, which continues to explore some of Kingsley Flood's favorite subject matter: the balance of hopes and dreams, expectations and the everyday.
Hear Kingsley Flood clear a major milestone as the band makes its Newport Folk Festival debut, recorded live on Friday, July 26 in Newport, R.I.
Set List
