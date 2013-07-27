© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Phosphorescent, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2013

By Stephen Thompson
Published July 27, 2013 at 12:56 PM CDT
Phosphorescent performs at the 2013 Newport Folk Festival.

Raised in Alabama and based in Brooklyn, Phosphorescent's Matthew Houck makes moody, searching, raggedly pretty music that reflects the sounds of both his respective homes. But there's also a wise, homesick weariness to Houck's voice that transcends time and place: Listen at just the right time, and a Phosphorescent record feels like a warm conversation with a friend who understands loneliness.

Led by the sweet grace of "Song for Zula," the recent Muchacho beautifully captures the band's capacity to sprawl out prettily while mixing celestial folk with barroom rock. Hear Phosphorescent perform as part of the 2013 Newport Folk Festival, recorded live on Friday, July 26 in Newport, R.I.

Set List

  • "Terror In The Canyons (The Wounded Master)"

  • "The Quotidian Beasts"

  • "A New Anhedonia"

  • "Tell Me Baby (Have You Had Enough)"

  • "A Picture Of Our Torn Up Praise"

  • "Song For Zula"

  • "Ride On / Right On"

  • "Nothing Was Stolen (Love Me Foolishly)"

  • "Los Angeles"

    Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
