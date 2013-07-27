Phosphorescent, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2013

Raised in Alabama and based in Brooklyn, Phosphorescent's Matthew Houck makes moody, searching, raggedly pretty music that reflects the sounds of both his respective homes. But there's also a wise, homesick weariness to Houck's voice that transcends time and place: Listen at just the right time, and a Phosphorescent record feels like a warm conversation with a friend who understands loneliness.

Led by the sweet grace of "Song for Zula," the recent Muchacho beautifully captures the band's capacity to sprawl out prettily while mixing celestial folk with barroom rock. Hear Phosphorescent perform as part of the 2013 Newport Folk Festival, recorded live on Friday, July 26 in Newport, R.I.

Set List

"Terror In The Canyons (The Wounded Master)"

"The Quotidian Beasts"

"A New Anhedonia"

"Tell Me Baby (Have You Had Enough)"

"A Picture Of Our Torn Up Praise"

"Song For Zula"

"Ride On / Right On"

"Nothing Was Stolen (Love Me Foolishly)"

"Los Angeles"

