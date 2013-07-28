Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2013

It's not a stretch to call Frank Turner a folksinger, by any means, especially when he performs solo with an acoustic guitar. But he's also a rocker, a punk, a storyteller and an all-around delightful raconteur who sings self-deprecating songs about love, survival, debauchery, revolution and the many ways those topics intersect. Take away his backing players in The Sleeping Souls, and he still radiates the gale-force energy of a full band.

The U.K. singer-songwriter's new album, Tape Deck Heart, is a revelation — a set of perfect fist-in-the-air anthems and warm, smart ballads. Hear Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls perform as part of the 2013 Newport Folk Festival, recorded live on Saturday, July 27 in Newport, R.I.

Set List

"Four Simple Words"

"If Ever I Stray"

"Try This At Home"

"Losing Days"

"Glory Hallelujah"

"The Way I Tend To Be"

"Wessex Boy"

"Substitute"

"Wherefore Art Thou, Gene Simmons?"

"The Road"

"Peggy Sang The Blues"

"Recovery"

"I Still Believe"

"Photosynthesis"

