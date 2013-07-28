© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2013

By Stephen Thompson
Published July 28, 2013 at 1:26 PM CDT
Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls performs at the 2013 Newport Folk Festival.

It's not a stretch to call Frank Turner a folksinger, by any means, especially when he performs solo with an acoustic guitar. But he's also a rocker, a punk, a storyteller and an all-around delightful raconteur who sings self-deprecating songs about love, survival, debauchery, revolution and the many ways those topics intersect. Take away his backing players in The Sleeping Souls, and he still radiates the gale-force energy of a full band.

The U.K. singer-songwriter's new album, Tape Deck Heart, is a revelation — a set of perfect fist-in-the-air anthems and warm, smart ballads. Hear Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls perform as part of the 2013 Newport Folk Festival, recorded live on Saturday, July 27 in Newport, R.I.

Set List

  • "Four Simple Words"

  • "If Ever I Stray"

  • "Try This At Home"

  • "Losing Days"

  • "Glory Hallelujah"

  • "The Way I Tend To Be"

  • "Wessex Boy"

  • "Substitute"

  • "Wherefore Art Thou, Gene Simmons?"

  • "The Road"

  • "Peggy Sang The Blues"

  • "Recovery"

  • "I Still Believe"

  • "Photosynthesis"

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Stephen Thompson
    Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
