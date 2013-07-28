© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

The Lone Bellow, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2013

By Stephen Thompson
Published July 28, 2013 at 1:02 PM CDT
The Lone Bellow performs at the 2013 Newport Folk Festival.
Rising Brooklyn folk-pop band The Lone Bellow infuses its songs with charm, radiant hooks and intense emotions. Formed as a creative outlet for singer Zach Williams as his wife recovered from an accident that nearly paralyzed her, The Lone Bellow performs with a sense of necessity; given the circumstances, it's no surprise that the group so often reflects on redemption in memorable ways.

The Lone Bellow's self-titled debut was produced by Charlie Peacock, who helped make a hit of another commercially accessible band with male-female vocals, The Civil Wars. Don't be surprised if the trio follows in that duo's path to greater success. Hear The Lone Bellow perform as part of the 2013 Newport Folk Festival, recorded live on Saturday, July 27 in Newport, R.I.

Set List

  • "You Can Be All Kinds Of Emotional"

  • "You Never Need Nobody"

  • "Two Sides Of Lonely"

  • "Tree To Grow"

  • "Green Eyes And A Heart Of Gold"

  • "You Don't Love Me Like You Used To"

  • "Angel From Montgomery" (John Prine cover)

  • "Watch Over Us"

  • "I'll Be" (Edwin McCain cover)

  • "Looking For You"

  • "The One You Should've Let Go"

  • "Teach Me To Know"

    Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
