Arts & Culture

Black Prairie, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2013

By Stephen Thompson
Published July 29, 2013 at 1:19 PM CDT
Black Prairie performs at the 2013 Newport Folk Festival.

When Colin Meloy put The Decemberists on long-term hiatus to focus on other projects — including his own set at this year's Newport Folk Festival — the remaining members needed their own fresh musical outlet. Fortunately, Chris Funk and Nate Query were already spending their spare time in a lovely roots-folk outfit called Black Prairie, which began as a largely instrumental string band. These days, the group has expanded to include fellow Decemberist Jenny Conlee, though the spotlight is also shared with a charming singer and violinist named Annalisa Tornfelt.

Hear Black Prairie perform songs from 2012's A Tear in the Eye Is a Wound in the Heart as part of the 2013 Newport Folk Festival, recorded live on Sunday, July 28 in Newport, R.I.

Set List

  • "Rock of Ages"

  • "For The Love Of John Hartford"

  • "How Do You Ruin Me?"

  • "Dirty River Stomp"

  • "Richard Manuel"

  • "Jump Up / Winter Wind"

  • "Nowhere, Massachusetts"

  • "Back Alley"

  • "What You Gave Me"

  • "Taraf"

  • "The Song Remains The Same" (Led Zeppelin cover)

    Stephen Thompson
    Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
