Black Prairie, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2013

When Colin Meloy put The Decemberists on long-term hiatus to focus on other projects — including his own set at this year's Newport Folk Festival — the remaining members needed their own fresh musical outlet. Fortunately, Chris Funk and Nate Query were already spending their spare time in a lovely roots-folk outfit called Black Prairie, which began as a largely instrumental string band. These days, the group has expanded to include fellow Decemberist Jenny Conlee, though the spotlight is also shared with a charming singer and violinist named Annalisa Tornfelt.

Hear Black Prairie perform songs from 2012's A Tear in the Eye Is a Wound in the Heart as part of the 2013 Newport Folk Festival, recorded live on Sunday, July 28 in Newport, R.I.

Set List

"Rock of Ages"

"For The Love Of John Hartford"

"How Do You Ruin Me?"

"Dirty River Stomp"

"Richard Manuel"

"Jump Up / Winter Wind"

"Nowhere, Massachusetts"

"Back Alley"

"What You Gave Me"

"Taraf"

"The Song Remains The Same" (Led Zeppelin cover)

