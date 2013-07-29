Dana Falconberry: Tiny Desk Concert

Dana Falconberry's songs are gentle, almost invariably delicate, sometimes mysterious and frequently feather-light. But her music's sweet, intricate softness never stands in for strength: This is a confident songwriter, whether she's ambling through six- and seven-minute epics ("Leelanau," "Dolomite") or chirping sweetly in the bouncy "Crooked River."

The compositions on Falconberry's most recent album, last year's Leelanau, are sturdy enough to be stripped down for a space like Bob Boilen's desk at the NPR Music offices. But each benefits immeasurably from the broad assortment of lovely flourishes she re-creates here with the help of five instrument-swapping backing players. What makes Falconberry stand out in a crowded field of singer-songwriters is her music's unfailing impeccability, and this Tiny Desk Concert finds her and her crack band hitting every immaculately crafted mark.

Set List

"Dolomite"

"Crooked River"

"Leelanau"

Credits

Producers: Bob Boilen, Denise DeBelius, Robin Hilton; Editor: Gabriella Garcia-Pardo; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Videographers: Denise DeBelius, Gabriella Demczuk, Gabriella Garcia-Pardo; photo by Gabriella Demczuk/NPR

