Spirit Family Reunion, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2013

The Brooklyn band Spirit Family Reunion calls its sound "open-door gospel" — as in, gospel music that isn't tied to religion. It's another way of saying that the group plays wide-open songs of celebration, which in Spirit Family Reunion's case add up to a big, high-spirited, old-fashioned, appealingly playful folk-rock ramble, complete with vintage instruments and shout-along choruses performed around a single microphone.

After a breakthrough performance at the 2012 Newport Folk Festival, the sextet returns for two spots in 2013's lineup: one on Friday, July 26, and one on Sunday, July 28. On this page, hear Saturday's performance of songs from Spirit Family Reunion's album No Separation, recorded live on Sunday, July 28 in Newport, R.I.

Set List

"How I Long To Take That Ride"

"The Night Replaced The Day"

"I Am Following The Sound"

"Troubles Just Like Mine"

"No Separation"

"Sorrow I've Known"

"Wake Up Rounder"

"I'm Gonna Fill My Heart With Love"

"I Want To Be Relieved"

"Green Rocky Road"

"Climb Up The Corn"

"All The Way Back Home"

"I'll Find A Way" (with Hurray For The Riff Raff)

