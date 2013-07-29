© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Spirit Family Reunion, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2013

By Stephen Thompson
Published July 29, 2013 at 1:12 PM CDT
Spirit Family Reunion performs at the 2013 Newport Folk Festival.

The Brooklyn band Spirit Family Reunion calls its sound "open-door gospel" — as in, gospel music that isn't tied to religion. It's another way of saying that the group plays wide-open songs of celebration, which in Spirit Family Reunion's case add up to a big, high-spirited, old-fashioned, appealingly playful folk-rock ramble, complete with vintage instruments and shout-along choruses performed around a single microphone.

After a breakthrough performance at the 2012 Newport Folk Festival, the sextet returns for two spots in 2013's lineup: one on Friday, July 26, and one on Sunday, July 28. On this page, hear Saturday's performance of songs from Spirit Family Reunion's album No Separation, recorded live on Sunday, July 28 in Newport, R.I.

Set List

  • "How I Long To Take That Ride"

  • "The Night Replaced The Day"

  • "I Am Following The Sound"

  • "Troubles Just Like Mine"

  • "No Separation"

  • "Sorrow I've Known"

  • "Wake Up Rounder"

  • "I'm Gonna Fill My Heart With Love"

  • "I Want To Be Relieved"

  • "Green Rocky Road"

  • "Climb Up The Corn"

  • "All The Way Back Home"

  • "I'll Find A Way" (with Hurray For The Riff Raff)

    Stephen Thompson
    Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
