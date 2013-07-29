The 2013 Newport Folk Festival In GIFs

Rain or shine, people love to dance at the Newport Folk Festival — maybe it's the fresh air, maybe it's boats tootin' in the distance, maybe it's the ramblin' good time folks like Beck, The Avett Brothers, Jim James and Shovels & Rope dish out onstage. In any case, people have got to move. So here we present perfect moments in animated GIFs, endlessly looped in all their pixelated glory by photographer Adam Kissick. Follow us on Flickr for more photos.

