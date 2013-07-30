Folkstagrams From Newport's Folk Festival
1 of 12 — The Lumineers
2 of 12 — Bombino
3 of 12 — This little lady was our biggest fan and listens to NPR every day!
4 of 12 — The Avett Brothers
5 of 12 — Black Prairie
6 of 12 — The Avett Brothers
7 of 12 — The Lone Bellow
8 of 12 — Father John Misty
9 of 12 — Jim James
10 of 12 — Milk Carton Kids
11 of 12 — Lawn chairs
12 of 12 — NPR temporary tattoos
Our music team returned home from the Newport Folk Festival this week, an experience they likened to being at summer camp; "crowded, loud, fun, full of a lot of your favorite people — and you never want to leave."
They might be a little tired, possibly a bit sore and missing their new friends; but these sweet Instagrams make us think it was all worth it. Sleep it off, guys, until next year.
