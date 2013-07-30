Folkstagrams From Newport's Folk Festival

Our music team returned home from the Newport Folk Festival this week, an experience they likened to being at summer camp; "crowded, loud, fun, full of a lot of your favorite people — and you never want to leave."

They might be a little tired, possibly a bit sore and missing their new friends; but these sweet Instagrams make us think it was all worth it. Sleep it off, guys, until next year.

