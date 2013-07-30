Tift Merritt, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2013

Tift Merritt was first known as a decorated country singer — her 2004 album Tambourine was even nominated for a Best Country Album Grammy — but the North Carolina native has spent the years since wandering down far-flung side roads. Merritt keeps finding ways to place literal and figurative distance between herself and Nashville: She's lived in New York City and France, while exploring the sounds of folk, cosmopolitan pop and even classical music. Her most recent solo album, 2012's Traveling Alone, examines her travels abroad, while this spring's Night finds her collaborating with big-name classical pianist Simone Dinnerstein.

Hear Merritt perform as part of the 2013 Newport Folk Festival, recorded live on Sunday, July 28 in Newport, R.I.

Set List

"Engine To Turn"

"Sweet Spot"

"Spring"

"Traveling Alone"

"Small Talk Relations"

"To Myself"

"Marks"

"Train Song" (Tom Waits cover)

"Drifted Apart" (with Andrew Bird)

"Hopes Too High"

"Good Hearted Man"

"Still Not Home"

"Feeling Of Beauty"

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.