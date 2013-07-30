© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Yo La Tengo Shares A Tender Moment In 'Cornelia And Jane'

opbmusic.org | By Jeremy Petersen
Published July 30, 2013 at 3:10 PM CDT

Nearly 30 years and 13 albums into a career marked by tireless creativity and remarkable consistency, Yo La Tengo's Georgia Hubley, Ira Kaplan and James McNew are much-loved and highly influential pioneers. That word seems as accurate a label as any, especially given that they laughed off the notion of being "godfathers" during our interview.

But they're hardly finished — this year's Fade ranks among Yo La Tengo's best albums, no small feat considering the band's catalog and longevity. Making the switch to Tortoise's John McEntire after two decades of releasing albums produced by Roger Moutenot, the group imbues its new album with audibly tender moments. This song, "Cornelia and Jane," feels like just such a moment between Hubley and Kaplan, as it asks big questions about relationships and finality.

Watch the rest of Yo La Tengo's session at opbmusic at opbmusic.org.

Credits

  • Audio: Steven Kray

  • Video: Nate Sjol

  • Photos: Corey Arnold

    Jeremy Petersen