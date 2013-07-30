Yo La Tengo Shares A Tender Moment In 'Cornelia And Jane'

Nearly 30 years and 13 albums into a career marked by tireless creativity and remarkable consistency, Yo La Tengo's Georgia Hubley, Ira Kaplan and James McNew are much-loved and highly influential pioneers. That word seems as accurate a label as any, especially given that they laughed off the notion of being "godfathers" during our interview.

But they're hardly finished — this year's Fade ranks among Yo La Tengo's best albums, no small feat considering the band's catalog and longevity. Making the switch to Tortoise's John McEntire after two decades of releasing albums produced by Roger Moutenot, the group imbues its new album with audibly tender moments. This song, "Cornelia and Jane," feels like just such a moment between Hubley and Kaplan, as it asks big questions about relationships and finality.

Credits

Audio: Steven Kray

Video: Nate Sjol

Photos: Corey Arnold

