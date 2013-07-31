© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Houndmouth, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2013

By Stephen Thompson
Published July 31, 2013 at 11:00 AM CDT
Houndmouth performs at the 2013 Newport Folk Festival.
Houndmouth performs at the 2013 Newport Folk Festival.

Houndmouth may record for taste-making U.K. label Rough Trade, but everything else about the telegenic folk-rock group bleeds Americana: All four members of the Indiana band share lead vocals throughout their warm, rambling songs. Houndmouth's full-length debut, From the Hills Below the City, just came out.

Hear Houndmouth perform as part of the 2013 Newport Folk Festival, recorded live on Saturday, July 27 in Newport, R.I.

Set List

  • "Penitentiary"

  • "On The Road"

  • "Houston Train"

  • "By God"

  • "Krampus"

  • "Long As You're At Home"

  • "Ludlow"

  • "I Shall Be Released" (The Band cover with Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes)

  • "Hey Rose"

  • "Casino (Bad Things)"

  • "Game Show"

  • "Come On, Illinois"

  • "Comin' Round Again"

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Arts & Culture
    Stephen Thompson
    Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
    See stories by Stephen Thompson