Houndmouth, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2013

Houndmouth may record for taste-making U.K. label Rough Trade, but everything else about the telegenic folk-rock group bleeds Americana: All four members of the Indiana band share lead vocals throughout their warm, rambling songs. Houndmouth's full-length debut, From the Hills Below the City, just came out.

Hear Houndmouth perform as part of the 2013 Newport Folk Festival, recorded live on Saturday, July 27 in Newport, R.I.

Set List

"Penitentiary"

"On The Road"

"Houston Train"

"By God"

"Krampus"

"Long As You're At Home"

"Ludlow"

"I Shall Be Released" (The Band cover with Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes)

"Hey Rose"

"Casino (Bad Things)"

"Game Show"

"Come On, Illinois"

"Comin' Round Again"

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.