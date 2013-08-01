KCRW Presents: Savages

Hearing the controlled intensity of Savages' music is one thing, but watching the band perform live is another altogether. When we welcomed the U.K. post-punk group to KCRW's studios, its members brought with them powerful energy and a moody aesthetic that they've been carefully cultivating throughout a short but successful career. In a whirlwind set, Savages ripped through an assortment of its songs, including the single "She Will."

