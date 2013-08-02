A Tribute To Danny Kaye And Sylvia Fine Kaye On 'Song Travels'

Dena Kaye is the only daughter of legendary entertainer Danny Kaye and composer-songwriter Sylvia Fine Kaye. Danny Kaye was a man of boundless talents as a singer, actor, comedian and much more. Known for his roles on Broadway and in films such as White Christmas and The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, he achieved international fame on par with Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra.

Dena Kaye is a journalist and author, but she carries on the legacy of her father's humanitarian work through UNICEF and the Danny Kaye and Sylvia Fine Kaye Foundation. On this episode of Song Travels, host Michael Feinstein and Dena Kaye look back at the remarkable life of her parents and listen to some of Danny Kaye's most memorable performances.

Subscribe to theSong Travels Express podcast.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.