Big Country On World Cafe

When Big Country founder and lead singer Stuart Adamson died in 2001, most would have assumed that the Scottish band was finished. But in 2007, the group reunited for a 25th-anniversary tour with a new lead singer in its lineup. Though Adamson was a hard man to replace, Big Country found comfort in recording and playing with Mike Peters, formerly of The Alarm.

With original Big Country member Bruce Watson at the helm, the band's new album came out last April and is titled The Journey. In this installment of World Cafe, hear the group perform a handful of old and new songs.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.