Not My Job: Charles Frazier Gets Quizzed On Frasier Crane

Published August 2, 2013 at 6:54 PM CDT
Charles Frazier is the author of Cold Mountain, Thirteen Moons and Nightwoods.

There are plenty of small-town guys who stick around, get a boring job and dream of writing a great novel. And nothing ticks off those guys like the ones who actually pull it off: Charles Frazier's first novel, Cold Mountain, was an international best-seller, and he followed it up with Thirteen Moons and Nightwoods.

Here in Asheville, N.C., we've invited Frazier to play a game called "I'm listening, Seattle." Three questions for Charles Frazier about Frasier Crane, fictional radio psychiatrist.

